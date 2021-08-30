Win a trip to space, in case you’re not a billionaire

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The billionaire space race has begun. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write in my lifetime. But what about us plebes who don’t have a ten-figure net worth? Are we stuck trying to imagine space through the lens of Star Wars? Do or do not, there is no try. And in this case doing is as easy as entering to win this trip to space on a Virgin Galactic flight, courtesy of Omaze.

Win Two Seats on One of the FIRST Virgin Galactic Flights to Space - Enter at Omaze

Important things first, you only have until the end of the month to enter. That’s less than 48 hours. So click the link here or the photo above to get started. Second, some details. As I mentioned above, this is a Virgin Galactic flight, one of the first. If you win, you’ll get two tickets, one for you and one for a friend. Scared about take off? Don’t be. This isn’t like Apollo 13. Virgin Galactic flights takeoff and land just like an airplane, only they go much, much higher. Not only will you be able to see Earth in a way that very few people have, you’ll be floating around, experiencing the feeling of weightlessness while doing so.

There will also be HD cameras recording everything so no need to worry about filming every aspect of this trip. Just experience it. Additionally, Sir Richard Branson will give you a VIP tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico. Not a bad way to spend your time as a faux-billionaire.

If you haven’t clicked over yet, I’m not really sure what you’re waiting for. Just a reminder, the deadline to enter is August 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Oh, and if you are a billionaire and thinking of entering this sweepstakes, please don’t. Leave something for the rest of us.