Ford stops taking online reservations for Bronco SUV

After more than a year of open ordering, delays and ongoing supply issues, Ford has officially stopped taking online reservations for its new Bronco SUV. While customers can still place orders for a new Bronco, they will have to do so through a Ford dealer rather than online. The reservation landing page was updated last Tuesday with the following message:

Contact your local Ford Dealer for more details on options and timing. Due to the high number of Bronco 2 and 4-door orders, Bronco deliveries will extend through the 2022 calendar year.​

According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford dealers were sent a memo last week informing them of the update, citing the difficulties of filling existing reservations being compounded by the continuing influx of online orders. From the way the memo is worded, it appears that customers and dealers both are experiencing frustration when potential buyers find out that their online reservations cannot easily be filled.

"Customers are encouraged to work directly with their dealer who can help with the ordering process, delivery timing expectations, and build specifications," the memo said. "For example, dealers can best guide if a customer may be able to get a stock vehicle that’s already built or scheduled. Due to the high number of orders, delivery of Bronco vehicles placed today will extend through (the) 2022 calendar year."

Ford racked up hundreds of thousands of no-obligation reservations in a relatively short period of time after the Bronco's announcement last year; its reservation site was swamped immediately after going live last July. It seemed like a good problem for Ford at the time, but the dream scenario of off-the-charts demand for its revived nameplate eventually turned into a nightmare, especially for customers who pre-ordered models with body-colored hard tops; 2023 is now Ford's target for bringing color-matched hard top options to production.

Ford also uses online reservations to secure potential customers for the F-150 Lightning and utilized an online system previously for the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

