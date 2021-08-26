Mercedes-AMG's insanely powerful GT 4-Door hybrid noses into view

Mercedes-AMG unveiled a stunningly powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain at the 2017 edition of the Geneva auto show. While the car wrapped around it reached production as the GT 4-Door, the gasoline-electric system remained at the concept stage. That's set to change soon, and the firm previewed the model ahead of an imminent debut.

Posted on various social media channels, the lone image is captioned "the calm before the road." It shows the front end of a GT 4-Door that features the Panamericana grille and wide air intakes, which are styling cues we've come to associate with AMG's breed of high-performance models. Subtle changes (like the shape of the air intakes) differentiate the model shown in the preview image and the GT 4-Door variants that are already in showrooms.

Look closely, and you'll notice the new-look parts are also visible on the camouflaged prototypes spotted earlier in 2021. AMG's post didn't specify exactly what we're looking at, but we're pretty sure it's the long-promised hybrid.

Power will primarily be provided by an evolution of the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine found in a wide number of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG models. It will be fitted with an electric turbocharger and bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It will work jointly with a single, rear-mounted electric motor linked to a two-speed automatic transmission. Earlier reports peg the all-wheel-drive system's output at around 804 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, figures that are about on par with what the concept promised us over four years ago.

While those numbers are massive, keep in mind electrification adds a tremendous amount of weight; this car will have a big V8, an electric motor, two transmissions, and a battery pack to lug around. Still, the mammoth amount of power should deliver an impressive zero-to-60-mph time, and we're guessing its top speed won't disappoint.

When it lands, the hot-rodded hybrid (which might wear the GT 73e name) will compete against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, a super-sedan whose output checks in at 690 horses and 641 pound-feet of twist. It slot above the GT 63 S, whose non-electrified 4.0-liter V8 makes 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Mercedes-AMG didn't reveal when it will unveil the hybrid GT 4-Door. The model might make its official debut in September 2021 at the Munich auto show alongside the Mercedes-Benz EQE and an electric Maybach concept. Sales are expected to start in time for the 2023 model year, and big power will be sold with a big price tag.

