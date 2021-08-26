2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to get Blackwing bits?

The 2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 might get a small bump in power along with a new brake package care of its cousin, the new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

While GM hasn't officially confirmed it, Motor Trend claims a source inside the company has acknowledged that the Camaro will benefit from some of the Blackwing's upgrades. As the two ride on GM's Alpha platform, it makes logical sense that performance goodies from one would bolt to the other with relative ease.

If it goes the way we expect, the ZL1 would get a small power bump to match (or at least come close to) the LT4's 668-horsepower output in the Cadillac, up from the current (and plenty respectable) 650. The Blackwing's optional carbon ceramic brake package will likely make an appearance too, because why not? We suspect it will be a stand-alone option, but Chevy could just as easily bake it into the track-focused 1LE package (or make it a prerequisite); it would certainly look the part next to the 1LE's DSSV shocks and ultra-wide tires.

This may also be an opportunity for the ZL1 to inherit the latest generation of GM's Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension system. The fourth generation debuted on the C8 Corvette and has since trickled down (up?) to the Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V, CT5 Sport and Escalade, with more on the way.