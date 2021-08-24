Cadillac is building an LMDh car, will compete in WEC and Le Mans

Cadillac returned to sports car racing back in 2017 with its DPi race car, and it has had a successful run with it. It won four Rolex 24 Hour races at Daytona from 2017 to 2020, and took home two championships. So it's not totally surprising that it will continue running in the IMSA series with a new LMDh-class car. But that also means that Cadillac can, and will, race in the World Endurance Championship series, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This is because LMDh is a class that will be legal in both IMSA and WEC racing, as will the LMH hypercar class. So Cadillac will be taking on hypercars from Toyota, Peugeot and Glickenhaus. Audi and Porsche have announced plans to run LMDh racecars as well, so it will be a crowded field. There have even been rumors of a Dodge-badged version of the Peugeot 9x8 LMH car as well as a Lamborghini LMDh entry.

Per LMDh rules, the car will feature a spec chassis and hybrid unit, but the engine and bodywork will be unique to the Cadillac. Unlike LMH, there are no requirements to build road-going versions, so we sadly won't see a wild mid-engine Cadillac hybrid supercar on the streets (unless Cadillac just decides to build one; don't hold your breath). But we'll still be excited to see another American manufacturer compete for an overall win at Le Mans.

Cadillac will team up with Dallara, Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing for vehicle development and competition. The car will make its racing debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January of that year. All we have to go on for the car's looks is the rendering at the top, which suggests a seriously angular shape. It will also be called the LMDh-V.R, similar to the current DPi-V.R racecar.

