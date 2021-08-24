Alpha Motor Corporation reveals real-life design buck of Wolf EV truck

After oodles of renderings for coupes and pickup trucks, Alpha Motor Corporation has finally revealed a physical, full-size design buck. It's of the Wolf pickup truck in regular-cab configuration. It will even be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum through November. It seems to show the company is getting serious, but there are still many unanswered questions.

This real-life example of the design seems to be identical to past renderings, and as such, it still looks great. And in the video reveal, we see two company representatives talking about the truck and standing nearby, which gives us a good idea of the vehicles size and proportions. It looks, and is, smaller than a Ford Maverick. We're curious how the low roof and seemingly high ground clearance will affect the seating position. It does have a 5-foot, 5-inch bed, and the style bar, tube bumpers and off-road lights all fit the old-school proportions.

There are some signs that this truck is just a styling buck at this stage. The windows are completely black, hinting that there's no interior yet. We also don't see anything underneath the truck, so it's likely just a rolling model. That also means that the type of suspension and the motor layout are still shrouded in mystery. All the company has said is the same as before: it will have rear-motor rear-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations with a 75-kWh battery pack and a 0-60 mph time just above 6 seconds.

Besides the truck's mechanicals being a mystery, the company itself is a bit of a mystery. InsideEVs did some digging to learn more about the company, but found mixed answers about who and how many people work for Alpha and even its location, though some of their research, combined with the reveal video, seem to point toward the Irvine, Calif. location as the main office.

The company also says it's still targeting an on-sale date for the Wolf toward the end of 2023, and pricing has been estimated at between $36,000 and $46,000. That's all very ambitious, as we're rapidly nearing the close of 2021. And in regards to price, it took a lot for a company like Ford with resources and scale to hit that same price range with the F-150 Lightning. We really like the looks of this truck, but we have concerns about whether this will all come together. But we'd be happy to be proven wrong.

