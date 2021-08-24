There will be a third-generation NSX, says Acura V.P.

The second-generation Acura NSX might be going out in a blaze of glory, but it won't be the last we see of the supercar. This promise comes directly from Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda. Furthermore, Ikeda implied that the next version might be electric.

Ikeda divulged thoughts about a third-gen NSX while being interviewed by The Drive and Motor Trend. To the former, he explained Acura's mission with the the mid-engined supercar. "We make an NSX when there's something we want to say. The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one." Unless Ikeda is talking about hydrogen or some kind of heretofore undisclosed technology like Mr. Fusion, this pretty much means electric.

That means the NSX is likely to take another hiatus after the Type S closes out the 2022 model year. Between the first and second generations, the halo sports car had an 11-year absence on the market. Ikeda laid out the reasons for the nameplate's 2016 return when he spoke to Motor Trend. "Honda is one of the biggest gasoline engine makers in the world and needed to see what will happen in a world turning away from engines," he explained. It was always meant to be a halo car. "We didn't go into it to make a lot of money," he stated.

The second generation had a much shorter lifespan than the game-changing first gen. That one spanned one and a half decades, from 1990 to 2005. The current generation, once it exits stage left in 2022, will have only had a six-year run.

One could argue that the first gen overstayed its welcome, though. After thoroughly turning the supercar world on its ear, by forcing Ferrari et al to reconsider their engineering, the NSX's competitors quickly caught up to Honda's lead. While the NSX did undergo a couple of major changes during its first lifespan, by the time it left the market it was more of a dwindle.

Acura is determined not to let that happen with the current NSX. In this case, they're sending it off with the most powerful iteration yet, a 600-horsepower Type S with reworked turbos, cooling system and aerodynamics and limiting production to 350 worldwide. Ikeda told Motor Trend, "We didn't want to let the NSX die on the vine either. To go quietly into the night is not what it deserves."