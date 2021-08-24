2022 Porsche Taycan gets Android Auto, remote parking

Porsche announced late Tuesday that its Taycan electric sedan is getting a couple of quality-of-life improvements, some minor under-"hood" tweaks, and a collection of new paint finish options for the 2022 model year.

The headliner here (which should tell you quite a bit) is the addition of Android Auto compatibility for the Taycan's infotainment center. Previously, only Apple CarPlay was supported. The only other significant feature update is the addition of remote park assist as an optional add-on.

Porsche says the Taycan's battery fast-charge conditioning program has been updated to both reduce charge times and improve the pack's thermal stability and overall efficiency.

"With the Turbo Charging Planner, the high-voltage battery can now be heated to a slightly higher temperature than before," Porsche's announcement said. "This means that fast charging is possible earlier and at a higher charge level, further reducing the time it takes to charge. In addition, the excess heat from the electrical components is used to an even greater extent for battery temperature regulation."

Rounding out the updates is the addition of Paint to Sample options to the Taycan's paint finish choices. Paint to Sample is a Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur option that currently includes a portfolio of 65 colors from Porsche's history, including Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Rubystar (pictured), Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic.

Paint to Sample Plus is also available, and is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, allowing customers to match their exterior finishes to just about anything – for a price, of course. Paint to Sample will run you $11,430; opting for Plus doubles that to $22,860.

