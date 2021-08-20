Ford reportedly makes a soft top standard on the 2022 Bronco Wildtrak

Ford is taking steps to minimize the delivery delays linked to quality issues with the Bronco's available hard top. It's reportedly making a soft top standard on the two- and four-door variants of the Wildtrak for the 2022 model year.

Positioned near the top of the range, above the Outer Banks and below the Badlands, the Wildtrak comes standard with a black hard top for the 2021 model year. Enthusiast website Bronco Nation — which claims to be recognized and certified by Ford but not officially affiliated with the carmaker — reported that a soft top will be the standard configuration for the Wildtrak when the Bronco enters the 2022 model year. The change should allow Ford to put more SUVs in the hands of customers, including some buyers who placed a reservation months ago.

Buyers who want a Wildtrak with a hard top aren't out of luck. The report notes that every Wildtrak will come standard with a hard top prep kit, and that the top itself will be found on the list of extra-cost options.

Ford hasn't commented on the report; a company spokesman simply told Autoblog "we look forward to sharing more details about the 2022 Ford Bronco soon." Production of the 2022 model is scheduled to start in December 2021, leaked documents notably suggest three new colors are on their way, so more details will be available shortly.

In the meantime, Ford is storing a herd of thousands of Broncos near the Michigan Assembly Plant that builds the SUVs as it waits for new hard tops to arrive. Replacement tops are expected to start going out in September.