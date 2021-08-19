In 2011, Czech Republic-based Škoda set a speed record on Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats in a 600-horsepower Octavia vRS. Its record remains unbeaten, and it celebrated the occasion by firing up the car that set it.

Originally painted in Corrida Red, the Octavia started life as a press car sent to the firm's British fleet. Its fate took an unexpected turn when it was chosen as the Bonneville project's starting point. Škoda built it for the G/PS category, and the team initially aimed to reach 200 mph, about 50 more than the speed it was designed to reach.

Getting there required making substantial modifications while still complying with the Southern California Timing Association's regulations. Škoda redesigned the fuel injection system to feed the engine more gasoline, fitted a bigger radiator, and added a transmission with longer gears sourced from the economy-focused Octavia GreenLine. The full braking system was removed and replaced by a parachute that the driver could operate using a lever.

One of the biggest challenges the team faced was that the turbocharged, 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder that powered the Octavia vRS was new, so there were very few aftermarket tuners who could supply high-performance parts. Most of the build was consequently handled in-house, though third-party companies helped Škoda make software tweaks.