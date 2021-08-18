Redarc Toyota Tacoma overlanding rig electrifies your outdoor adventures

Vehicle electronics specialist Redarc is well-known in its native Australia. It builds power stations for everything from RVs to mining equipment, and has gained popularity among overlanders for its ability to supply electricity when venturing into the Outback. To demonstrate it they can do for adventurers based in the U.S., Redarc has tricked out a 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road.

Redarc's shop demo vehicles Down Under have traditionally been heavily modified Toyota Hilux pickups, a truck not sold here. And while the Tacoma is a largely North American phenomenon, Redarc's build brings a taste of Aussie-style off-roading to the Toyota mid-sizer.

For one, it dispenses with the pickup bed completely in favor of an aluminum tray and canopy. In Australia, "tray" refers to a flatbed surface that replaces what the Toyota factory put behind the cab, and "canopy" means the enclosed box that sits atop it.

Inside that canopy sits dual auxiliary 120Ah lithium batteries governed by a Redarc Manager30 system. This allows the batteries to be charged via the Tacoma's own alternator, a rooftop solar panel or shore/AC power. That stored electricity is used to power a roll-out fridge, air compressor, and 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter that converts it to 110-volt AC power suitable for laptops, coffee makers and other household appliances.

It's all controlled through Redarc's RedVision management system. The color displays and smartphone app let you turn every device on the system on or off, while also letting you monitor power consumption levels, temperature and water levels.

Under the hood lies another dual battery system that powers the Tacoma itself and all the 12-volt equipment associated with it, such as auxiliary lighting. A 25A BCDC in-vehicle battery charger and smart battery isolator allows the underhood battery to be charged via solar if needed, or it can use the auxiliary system to jump start the vehicle battery.

Naturally, Redarc has outfitted the Tacoma with all the standard overlanding hardware to make sure the rig can get far enough off-grid that you might need all the battery power. Under the truck is a 1.5-inch lift kit with rear airbags, while the TRD Off-Road wheels are mounted with Falken WildPeak AT3 265/75R16 tires. To get out of hairy situations there's a Warn winch, a CBI Covert Front Bumper, and an ARB recovery kit. A Front Runner roof rack with a rooftop tent means you'll have a place to sleep while surrounded by all your modern conveniences.

As you might expect, the ability to take your entire office into the wastelands won't come cheap. All the Redarc stuff on the truck costs a hair over $4,000, and that's not counting the suspension, tires, tray, canopy, and tent.

The Redarc Tacoma makes its debut at the Overland Expo in Colorado later this month. From there, it will tour to two more Overland Expos before arriving at SEMA in November.

