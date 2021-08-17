Range Rover Sport SVR returns to the 'Ring in new spy photos

A new Range Rover Sport SVR prototype was spotted at the Nürburgring and on surrounding roads this week, giving us our first look at Land Rover's replacement for its high-performance luxury SUV.

This heavily-camouflaged test vehicle doesn't reveal a ton about the updated Range Rover Sport, but we know at least a few things we can expect from the redesigned SUV. The replacement Range Rovers will ride on Jaguar Land Rover's new large-vehicle variant of its MLA architecture, which paves the way for further electrification and the use of new, more-advanced engineering processes to reduce weight and improve dynamics.

The current SVR is offered with Land Rover's 575-horsepower V8, which produces 516 pound-feet of torque and hits 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. While that's fast for an SUV, Land Rover's supercharged 8-cylinder is not exactly known for being a featherweight; this mill is expected to be replaced by a turbocharged BMW V8 making approximately 600 horses.

Jaguar Land Rover is also expanding into plug-in hybrids, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that a PHEV performance variant could make its way into the lineup. However, Land Rover has thus far been hit-or-miss with bringing its hybridized offerings stateside, so even if a performance hybrid model is offered in Europe, that's no guarantee that we'll see it cross the Atlantic.

