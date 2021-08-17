The New York Auto Show isn’t happening anymore, but the Nissan Z reveal is going onward anyway. Just as Nissan should for such a grand reveal, it’s streaming the event live on YouTube. That means you and everybody else can see the car and hear directly from Nissan about it.

The live event is starting tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. West Coasters will be able to tune in right as the end of work bell rings at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Of course, we already have a good idea of what’s to come. For one, Nissan is going to reveal a final name. The Z Proto is all we’ve known for the past year or so, as Nissan hasn’t let on what number (perhaps 400Z?) will accompany this latest generation of Z car. A supposed leaked image of the production car hit the news not too long ago, too, suggesting that the Z Proto is all but a dead ringer for the production vehicle.

It’s also confirmed to be equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that we know is capable of producing at least 400 horsepower (in the Q50 Red Sport 400). Nissan says it’ll be available with a manual transmission, and photos of the Z Proto’s interior indicate that the Z will finally be fully modernized. Expect all the latest and best tech Nissan has to offer for the infotainment system, gauge cluster and other ancillary tech items.

Once it’s out, we can make all of our comparisons between the production car and the gorgeous Z Proto. Seeing how beautiful the Proto is, though, we have a feeling the production Z might be the best-looking iteration of the car we’ve seen in a long time. Make sure to set your alarms for tonight, folks, because this is going to be a good one.

