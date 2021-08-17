These back-to-school Amazon tech deals could save you a bundle

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As with every back-to-school season, you'll find no shortage of deals floating around the web right now. To commemorate the new school year, Amazon has slashed prices on all of its tech for kids and adults alike. If you've been wondering what the "Echo" craze is all about, there's no better time than now to dip your toe into the Amazon ecosystem. Check out some of our favorite deals from the sale below.

Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa - $34.99 (30% off)

The Echo Dot is a great way to experience all that Alexa has to offer. While not quite as loud or bass-y as the full-sized Echo, it's quite close, and more than makes up for the loss of decibels with the dip in price. The Echo Dot can do things like play your favorite Spotify playlist, read you the news of the day, give you the weather, add items to your Amazon cart so you don't forget to buy them later, and much, much more. If you've ever wondered what having an Echo around the house is like, this is a great way to dip your toe into the general Amazon ecosystem at a 30% discount.

Fire TV Stick 4K - $37.99 (24% off)

If you don't yet have a set top box for your television, or more likely, if you do have one but are looking for an upgrade, a Fire TV Stick for just under $40 is an absolute steal. This little device plugs right into your HDMI port on your TV. You can use it to download your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ and it even comes with its own easy-to-use remote. It's capable of playing content in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ and you can even ask Alexa to help you pull up your favorite show via the remote's built-in mic. If you're interested, make sure you pick one up before it gets back to full price in a few days.

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB - $114.99 (30% off)

If you've been looking for a good tablet but an iPad is a bit more than what you need, the affordable Fire HD 10 could be a great option instead. This tablet comes with 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot that can handle up to an additional 1 TB of added storage. It has 3 GB of RAM, a battery that promises to last up to 12 hours long, and a bright 1080p HD display with over 2 million pixels. Of course, you'll be able to download many of your favorite apps like TikTok, Instagram, Netflix and more through the Amazon Appstore, and yes, Alexa will be there to help you every step of the way, if you're a digital assistant type of person. You can grab the tablet for 30% off thanks to the back-to-school sales right now.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD - $139.99 (30% off)

This Fire HD 10 Kids tablet has many of the same features as the tablet above, but it's made specifically for kids. In addition to having an HD display, 3 GB RAM, and optional expandable storage like the full-fledged Fire HD 10, this one also includes 1 year of an Amazon Kids+ subscription as well as built-in parental controls, a kid-proof case and a 2-year guarantee just in case your child like breaking things. If you're unaware of what Amazon Kids+ is, it provides access to over 20,000 books, popular games, videos, songs, audiobooks and even more. After the initial year of the service ends, you can choose to continue the subscription for just $2.99 per month.

Echo Auto | Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone - $19.99 (60% off)

Ever felt the need to ask Alexa a question while on a drive? Well, now you can do just that! The Echo Auto is specifically made to live in your car. Not only can you use it to control your music, take calls, or set reminders, but if you have any Alexa-compatible smart home devices waiting for you at your destination, you can give them commands with this device as well. At its normal price of $50, we can see how it might be a tough proposition to want one of these in your car, but at the currently discounted price of just under 20 bucks, this helpful little gadget suddenly seems a lot more appealing.

All-new Echo Show 8 - $99.99 (23% off)

The Echo Show 8 features an 8" HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and a 13 MP camera with "auto-framing" technology to keep you centered on calls. The Echo Show could be a great way to stay in touch with friends and family. If you both have one, simply ask Alexa to make a call to someone in your contacts list and she'll take care of it. Of course, you can also use the Show to check out your calendars and reminders, to set voice timers, hear the news, or any number of other things. You can even check in on your home while you're away with the Show's built-in camera. Interested? Check it out for 23% off its usual price right now.

Kindle Paperwhite, 8 GB, No Ads - $99.99 (33% off)

Last but not least, one of the most iconic but still very underrated Amazon products: The Kindle. Specifically, this one is the Kindle Paperwhite, a waterproof device made especially for readers. This is the lightest and thinnest Kindle Paperwhite to date and it features a 300 ppi glare-free display that is easily readable even in bright sunlight. Although the 8 GB storage capacity seems dicey, if you're just planning on using the device for eBooks, that should be more than enough, as 8 GB of space should be able to hold 2,000 - 6,000 eBooks without issue, depending on the size of the files. If you absolutely need more space, though, you can always upgrade to the 32 GB version of the Paperwhite, which makes it a little easier to use the device for things like comicbooks and audiobooks as well. If you do want to store audiobooks on the device, you can do that and take advantage of its bluetooth capability by syncing a pair of bluetooth headphones. Perhaps the best part of the device is you'll almost never have to worry about the battery as a single full charge should last most people several weeks rather than several hours. We love our Kindle's here at Autoblog and if you're a big reader we're sure you will too.