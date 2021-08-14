Check out the exciting new trailer for 'NASCAR 21: Ignition' | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"NASCAR 21: Ignition" has dropped its first trailer

We finally got our first real look at the successor to "NASCAR Heat" today: "NASCAR 21: Ignition." We've known of the Heat series' demise for a little while now, but this is the first time we've seen the full name of the new game or any video of what it's going to offer. Graphically, the game looks beautiful. "NASCAR 21: Ignition" will be running on the popular Unreal Engine, an upgrade from the Unity engine used by the most recent entries to the Heat series. The game is also going to feature "all-new physics and dynamic AI" as well as a new paint booth for customizing your cars and of course all of the racetracks featured in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Check out the trailer for below.

Newly announced "Vroom!" looks like a toy car version of "Fall Guys"

For those not in the know, " Fall Guys " is an inordinately cute party game that briefly gained a huge amount of popularity last year thanks to its simple, fun gameplay, a killer soundtrack, and an all-around chaotic, meme-able vibe. Now that the game has been around for a bit, it seems that other developers are trying to catch that same lightning in a bottle. Earlier this week, Kotaku featured a write-up on upcoming car-based party game "Vroom!" and, well, let's just say there are some similarities. The most egregious one is that the backing track to the announcement video sounds like it could've easily been ripped straight from the "Fall Guys" soundtrack. The obstacles look very similar as well, but graphically the game couldn't be more different from its obvious inspiration. "Vroom!" features a gorgeous visual style in which it looks like you're controlling a plastic toy car inside a room reminiscent of the "I Spy" books of the '90s . It looks astonishingly true-to-life and if it can capture the same kind of controlled chaos that made "Fall Guys" a hit, "Vroom!" could have some real potential. You can check out the reveal trailer for yourself below.

"Forza Horizon 5" has unveiled its new map alongside 11 minutes of gameplay