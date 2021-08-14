Genesis X concept and G70 imagined as race cars for 'Gran Turismo'

Earlier this year, Genesis showed off one amazing concept coupe. It was called the Genesis X, and the company seemed to be gauging whether people would be interested in a production version. Things have been quiet, but now it has reappeared as a sweet race car for the "Gran Turismo" video game series. And it's not the only one.

Joining the Genesis X are Group 3 and Group 4 versions of the Genesis G70 compact sports sedan. For reference, Groups 3 and 4 are analogous to real world GT3 and GT4 racing classes, with the former being more heavily modified, and the latter being more closely related to the production car. We think they look superb. We particularly love the turbo-fan covers on the wheels, as well as the diamond-shaped fog lights on the G70.

The cars were shown to people at the Genesis display at Pebble Beach using VR goggles. While the exact "Gran Turismo" title wasn't specified, we imagine they will appear in the upcoming "Gran Turismo 7" video game for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Interestingly, Genesis said these cars "showcased its motorsport intent," which has us wondering if we may see real-life Genesis race cars, too. Time will tell.

