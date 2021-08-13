Next-generation Nissan Z previewed in three short videos

Nissan published three preview videos in rapid-fire succession to give enthusiasts one more look at the next Z car. Previewed by a close-to-production concept, the coupe is one of the most anticipated new models of 2021.

Mindful of not ruining its own surprise, Nissan ensured that the videos it published on social media don't reveal the Z's final design (though it has already been leaked). Details like the shape of the grille are intentionally blacked out, but it doesn't take a well-trained eye to tell that the overall proportions didn't change as the Z transitioned from a concept to a production car. What we saw in September 2020 is what we'll get when the model makes its debut, meaning its exterior design will incorporate several heritage-laced styling cues added as a tribute to earlier Z cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nissan USA (@nissanusa)

Specifications aren't part of Nissan's preview campaign, but unverified information floated by an insider claims power will come from the 400-horsepower version of the V6 that currently powers Infiniti's Q50 Red Sport. Rear-wheel-drive will come standard, which is a given, and a six-speed manual transmission will again be available.

The six-cylinder's output is where the rumored name 400Z comes from. While it makes sense, the same insider stressed that the coupe will simply be called Z in most markets (including America). It will be known as the Fairlady Z in Japan, and it will not be sold in Europe, where sales are low and emissions regulations are extraordinarily strict.

Nissan will unveil the next-generation Z online on August 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is 5:00 p.m. in Los Angeles. Sales will start shortly after, and deliveries are expected to start in time for the 2023 model year. It will reportedly spawn a quicker, better-handling Nismo model and a race-only variant built to GT4 specifications.

Related Video: