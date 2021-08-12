Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic is back in Black Pack

When Jaguar rationalized the F-Pace lineup for 2021, streamlining 12 variants into just five, old names and packages got left in last year. The previous R-Sport model is history, as are last year's special edition visual packs: Chequered Flag and 300 Sport. The F-Pace R-Dynamic is the new breed of mid-grade sporty in the 2022 lineup, coming in below the SVR, and Jaguar's just unveiled a Black Pack for it in the UK. A familiar name in the Coventry history books, the Black Pack does now what it's always done — dress up the exterior in gloss black. That means the grille and grille surround, fender vents, side window trim, door mirror caps, rear valance below the bumper, and rear badges come in the same color as deep space. Only shinier. The rolling stock is tailored to match, a set of 20-inch gloss black rims hiding red brake calipers.

Flourishes inside the cabin include Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, bright metal pedals, privacy glass, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

The entire range sees a few tweaks in the cabin besides. Upgraded Premium Cabin Lighting adds 20 more colors, making 30 in total. For owners sensitive enough to day-old oxygen in their $70,000 crossovers, the Air Purge function can be set to clear the interior of stale air before occupants arrive by setting a timer in the infotainment system or on the Jaguar Remote App. A CO2 sensor keeps the ambience effervescent while on the go, unobtrusively adding fresh air when carbon dioxide exceeds the recommended daily allowance. The fastidious will also be able to monitor particulate levels inside and outside the vehicle in a display on the touchscreen. And coming over-the-air updates for the Pivo Pro infotainment system will enable wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Outside, there's a new color called Ostuni White (pictured), as well as self-sealing tires that can be had on 19-, 20-, and 21-inch wheels when shod in all-season rubber. Finally, adaptive cruise control received steering assist to keep the F-Pace centered in its lane.

These updates haven't made it to the U.S. yet, but we expect them to arrive on the boat with the 2022 models for our market.

