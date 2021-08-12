Gateway Bronco announces electric line of restomod SUVs

Ford isn't making an electric Bronco, or at least not yet, but there is a way to get an off-roading steed powered by electrons. Gateway Bronco, a company that creates high-end restomods of classic Ford Broncos just announced its new line of electric models. They offer good range and performance with classic looks, but make sure your bank account is beefy before you order.

Two versions will be available, the Fuelie Electric and the Luxe-GT Electric, the latter of which is pictured above. The Fuelie has a roughly 200-mile range, while the Luxe-GT has about a 300-mile range. Forward motion comes from a 295-horsepower electric motor, which Gateway says will get one of its Broncos to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The batteries and powertrain are also warrantied for seven years. And as a little extra assurance, Gateway has dabbled with electric Broncos before, having created one for an Omaze giveaway last year.

The vintage body and modern powertrain sit on a powdercoated Kincer chassis fitted with JRi Shocks electronically adjustable coilover suspension. It all rolls on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch tires, and it's stopped by Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners. Naturally, the truck retains solid axles front and rear, and a traditional two-speed four-wheel-drive transfer case.

This particular truck features the same kind of leather used by Porsche, and you'll find it on the dash, seats and even the roll bar cover. An upgraded stereo, air conditioning, power windows and even a rearview camera have been fitted. In the cargo area, there are barn wood panels. To keep the sun off, a Bimini top comes with it.

Now for the tough part. The base Fuelie Electric starts at $260,000. And the Luxe-GT Electric? That starts at $380,000. Still, there are far less environmentally responsible ways to spend that money on a car, and this can be customized just how you like it. So if you've got the money, give it some thought.

