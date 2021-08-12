The Aston Martin Valkyrie family has officially expanded to three models with the introduction of the Valkyrie Spider at Monterey Car Week. And as the name suggests, it's a convertible. The new roof required a few tweaks, but the car is still basically the same as the hardtop.

The Valkyrie Spider's roof is a removable hardtop made of carbon fiber and featuring hinged polycarbonate windows on either side. This is to allow easier entry and exit with the roof in place. Also, because the roof is removable, the Spider couldn't have the gull-wing doors of the coupe. So Aston Martin reengineered it to have butterfly doors. A few other undisclosed aerodynamic changes were made, too.

Though Aston Martin didn't say by how much, the company did say the Spider is a bit heavier than its closed counterpart. But owners are unlikely to really notice since they'll be working with the same 1,139 horsepower from the 6.5-liter V12. And really, even if the weight change were noticeable, it would probably be covered up by the fact that you'll be able to hear that engine much better. It's still extremely fast, capable of around 205 mph with the top off, and around 217 mph with the top in place.

Aston will build 85 Valkyrie Spiders. No pricing or availability was given, and there's a distinct possibility all the examples have been sold already. The people who are lucky enough to get one should expect their cars to arrive in the second half of 2022.

