Acura released a short preview film to give fans a fast-paced look at the limited-edition NSX Type S. Scheduled to break cover tomorrow, August 12, it's being boldly presented as the final evolution of the second-generation model.

The eight-second flick posted on various social media channels provides us with a peek at the Type S' front end. It shows two cars speeding towards the camera down what looks like a race track's main straight. Acura wants to keep the Type S under wraps until its big debut, so the footage gets blurry as the cars speed by; that's why it's called a teaser. We nonetheless think we can squint and discern a redesigned front end with larger air intakes.

Acura might have chiseled bigger vents into the front bumper because the Type S needs additional cooling air. It's powered by a mid-mounted engine, but there are radiators located right behind the front bumper in the regular-production model. Of course, we're not discounting the possibility that the vents were merely added for show.

As we previously reported, the visual changes will also include a red engine cover and black exterior accents. Additionally, the Type S will offer more power than the standard, 573-horsepower NSX and sharper handling.

Acura will build 350 units of the NSX Type S, and 300 of those have been earmarked for the American market. The model will make its public debut on August 12 on the sidelines of Monterey Car Week, so we won't have to wait long to learn about the improvements the company has made. If you want one, act fast; if you want the first one, bid high. Serial number one will be sold to the highest bidder at Mecum's Monterey sale on August 14, 2021. The proceeds from the sale will benefit a number of charities. As for what's next, nothing suggest there's a third-generation NSX on the way, but the GT3-spec race car will soon receive a round of updates and it might continue racing until 2024.

