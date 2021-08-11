'The Cannonball Run' Lamborghini Countach now on the National Historic Vehicle Register

Just a few months ago the National Historic Vehicle Register, which documents historically significant automobiles, added the "Back to the Future" Delorean to its ranks. Now another big-time '80s movie car joins the ranks: the 1979 Lamborghini Countach from "The Cannonball Run." And in case you hadn't guessed, the film is a comedy based on the Cannonball Baker Sea-To-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash cross-country rally that Brock Yates organized.

Funny enough, the Countach isn't really the hero car. The film's main protagonists played by Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLuise drive a Dodge ambulance. But the Countach still got high billing and some key shots. Not only was it on the film poster, but it got the opening scene featuring its drivers, two women in close-fitting jumpsuits. Add in its own striking looks, and it's understandable that the Lamborghini stuck in many people's minds.

According to the Register's organization, the Hagerty Driver's Foundation, the car was restored in 2009 back to film specification. The car really wasn't much different from a factory model save for its various antennae, auxiliary lights and oodles of exhaust tips. The interior apparently had to be redone in the film's tan, as it had been changed to maroon at some point in its life. It doesn't have too many miles on it either at just over 16,000, and it's had three owners.

The Countach joins a wide array of other automobiles from films, motorsports and elsewhere. One of the other major movie cars is the original "Bullitt" Mustang. You can find the full list, here, and the Countach will be on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C. from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

