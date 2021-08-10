BMW recalls Toyota Supra for potential loss of power brake assistance

We’ve seen this odd circumstance previously, but it’s happening yet again. BMW just issued a recall notice for the Toyota Supra. At this point, you probably know why this is happening. The new Supra is largely a BMW Z4 underneath, and it’s even made by Magna Steyr, not Toyota. Due to these circumstances, BMW North America is the one who officially issues recall notices for the new Supra.

This time around, BMW is recalling 13,014 Toyota Supras from the 2020-2021 model years due to a potential loss of braking assist power. It’s not just the Supra being recalled, though. BMW is also recalling some of its models: 2020 BMW M340i, 2020 BMW 540i, 2020 BMW X3 M40i, 2020-2021 BMW X4 M40i, 2020-2021 BMW 745Le, 2019-2021 BMW Z4 M40i. Including the Supras and all the BMWs, this recall encompasses 50,024 cars. All of them will come in for the same issue.

BMW says the problem stems from engine management software that “could damage the oil/vacuum pump which supplies vacuum for brake assistance.” If this occurs, BMW says full mechanical braking is not affected, so technically, you’ll still have brakes.

How does the car damage the vacuum pump, you ask? BMW says it has to do with specific engine start conditions. Those include pressing the engine start/stop button two times in rapid succession or depressing the brake pedal very briefly while pressing the engine start/stop button. The latter sounds extra easy to do, as you have to depress the brake pedal every time you turn the car on anyway. BMW’s analysis (triggered by an unusual number of warranty claims for this problem) concluded that these start conditions had the potential to cause a brief reverse rotation of the crankshaft, which is what causes the damage to the pump.

If your oil-vacuum pump does become damaged, BMW says you’ll have full brake assist for about two-to-three full brake applications or about six partial brake applications before it’s all mechanical. Ultimately, the fix is all software for anybody who doesn’t have damage done to their vacuum pump. BMW will upload new engine management software to make sure this doesn’t happen, and you’ll be good to go.

Not only will the recall work have to be done, but the Supras in inventory with this issue are also subject to a stop-sale order from Toyota. There are only approximately 260 Supras in inventory affected by this order, but you won’t be able to buy those vehicles until they’re fixed. As of now, Toyota estimates that the parts will be ready for dealers to fix the cars in late August. For Supra owners and those with affected BMWs, the current advice is for you to firmly press the brake until the engine has started — don’t lift off early, and don’t press the button twice.

Related video: