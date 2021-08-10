Documentary provides a fascinating look at how Porsche builds the 911

Porsche offers guided tours of the Stuttgart, Germany, factory that builds the 911. If you can't hop across the pond, German newspaper Welt published an hour-long documentary that brings the assembly line to your living room.

Embedded above, the film explains how the current, 992-generation 911 is made from start to finish. Welt got permission to film nearly every part of the process inside the factory that has built every single 911 since the original model was released in 1963. Valuable insight from employees and executives helps tell the car's full story.

Documentaries about factories can be seriously dull, but this one does a stellar job of presenting data in an accessible and captivating way. It also includes historical information about the 911 (such as why it wasn't called 901, as Porsche initially planned), and it showcases the in-house restoration department that gives classic models a new lease on life. Finally, it gives viewers a rare peek inside the design studio where the current 911 was born.

Porsche's smaller sports cars are covered in the documentary as well. While they're not the main topic, the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman are built on the same assembly line as the 911, so both are featured in the film.

If you're still curious after watching the documentary, we suggest hopping on a flight to Germany and checking out the factory in person. Guide tours cost 10 euros per person (about $12) and take approximately 90 minutes.

