2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro shows off suspension, rear coil springs

While spy shots provided this revelation awhile back, Toyota has finally confirmed with the above teaser images that the 2022 Tundra is getting coil-spring rear suspension. The full-size pickup's shift to the new suspension is part of a trend that's gaining traction, with the Ram 1500 in its second generation with rear coils, and the F-150 Raptor doing the same with its newest generation.

While the coil-spring rear suspension is the biggest news, the teasers also show us some of the other off-road upgrades that will appear on the TRD Pro version of the Tundra. They're basically the same things you get on the current truck. At the front, there's a TRD-branded skid plate. There also appears to be a new anti-roll bar at the front. At all four corners are Fox off-road shocks with matching springs.

Past teasers have shown other neat off-road goodies for the TRD Pro. It will finally get Toyota's Crawl Control off-road cruise control system as well as hill-descent control. It's also going to have some wild seats and a similarly wild exterior.

Toyota still hasn't given a reveal date, but we expect it will make its debut later this year. Of course, we'll probably keep learning more about the truck over the next couple of months if these teasers keep up. We're particularly curious about what powertrains it will have. There's a distinct possibility it could get a twin-turbo V6 similar to the new Land Cruiser's.

