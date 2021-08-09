Truck hauling aerosol deodorant cans explodes, but 'smelled lovely'

A semi truck carrying 27,000 pounds of Degree deodorant in aerosol cans exploded at an Oklahoma truck stop, with spray cans firing off as projectiles in all directions — even bouncing off the fire truck that responded to the blaze.

The blast happened in the early hours Friday at a Love's truck stop off I-44 near the town of Big Cabin, northeast of Tulsa, where the driver had pulled in with brake problems. The hot brakes caught the tires on fire, and the blaze spread to the trailer and its explosive contents.

"It looks like Roman candles going off," Big Cabin Fire Chief Kevin Oakley told Fox 23 News. "And you're walking through everything, it looks like a war zone. Especially at 5 o'clock in the morning."