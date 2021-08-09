A new Lamborghini Countach is coming soon

Lamborghini just announced that a new Countach is coming. Let us repeat. Lamborghini just announced that a new Countach is coming!

OK. Let that soak in for a few seconds, or minutes, however long it takes. We’re a bit shocked over here, too.

There’s one teaser image to go off of, and Lamborghini hasn’t let loose any details beyond giving us the name. You can see the car under a car cover and shrouded by haze in the photo above. However, there’s a video that’s been posted to Twitter that you can watch below.

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ​#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021

We get some great engine noises, and the new Countach appears to be parked a long way away from the camera at the end of the video. It appears to be painted white, but that’s all we can tell about it from that distance. There’s no doubt that Lamborghini is leaning heavily into nostalgic feelings, as you see original Countach posters pinned up to a kid’s room in the video. Lamborghini seems intent on recapturing that wild, exotic magic that the old Countach brought to the supercar landscape. It's tough to say what the styling will be like besides being a wedge like most Lambos. It could be a very retro design, sort of like the Miura concept from over a decade ago. It could also be a thoroughly modern Lamborghini design that happens to have a classic nameplate attached. For what it's worth, Lamborghini's design boss seemed to be against anything overtly retro as of a few years ago.

For the time being, our best guess is that this could be the car housing a hybrid V12 powertrain. The Italian supercar maker has said the only way to keep the V12 alive is to hybridize it. Starting off with a hybrid V12 Countach sounds like one hell of a way to kick off a new era of hybrid Lamborghinis. Plus, with an anticipated launch date of 2023 for a hybrid, the timing would be pretty good for the new Countach.

We’ll just have to wait and see what it is before we get too far ahead of ourselves, though. Lamborghini says it “is coming,” but doesn’t say when. For now, all we can say is stay tuned.

