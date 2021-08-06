VW ID.5 GTX, the ID.4's sexier sibling, to be revealed at Munich show

Volkswagen will travel to the 2021 edition of the Munich auto show to unveil a close-to-production concept named ID.5 GTX. Closely related to the ID.4, the electric crossover stands out with a fastback sloping roofline.

The images released by the Wolfsburg-based carmaker show the ID.5 GTX draped in colorful psychedelic camouflage. It's an eye-catching look, and it hides some of the model's finer design details, but it can't conceal the overall silhouette. Up front, the ID.5 looks a lot like the ID.4, meaning it's characterized by a grille-less fascia, swept-back headlights, and LEDs on either side of the Volkswagen emblem. Moving further back, designers gave the windshield more rake and penned a roofline that flows into a tall rear end with a spoiler and ID.4-like lights.

Volkswagen built the ID.5 GTX on the modular MEB platform, which was developed exclusively to underpin EVs. It's powered by a pair of electric motors (one over each axle) that draw electricity from a lithium-ion battery pack. Horsepower and torque figures haven't been released, but the GTX designation tells us the ID.5 will be zippier than the average people-hauler; that's the acronym Volkswagen uses to denote the quicker, sportier EVs in its range.

For context, the ID.4 GTX introduced earlier in 2021 for markets outside of America is rated at 295 horsepower. It's also powered by a dual-motor drivetrain, a configuration which delivers through-the-road all-wheel-drive.

Volkswagen stressed the ID.5 that's headed to the Munich show is a close-to-production concept, meaning minor details could change by the time the crossover reaches showrooms. Additional information about the model will emerge in the coming weeks, and we'll see it in the metal when the event opens its doors on September 7.

Sales are scheduled to start in 2022. It's too early to tell if the ID.5 GTX will be sold in the United States, however.

Related video: