In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The dynamic duo kicks things off by discussing the Toyota Supra in its base four-cylinder guise before turning their attention to the midsize pickup truck segment and specifically the Ford Ranger Tremor. They then turn things around and talk about the Harley-Davidson Pan America adventure touring motorcycle and the Fuell Flluid-1S electric bicycle. A quick discussion of the news, including rumors that Chevrolet may build an electric Camaro-badged sedan, is followed by one of our favorite segments as we help a reader spend their money on a replacement for an aging Honda Accord.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #690

Rundown

