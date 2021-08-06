Fuell Flluid-1S Electric Bike Review | Power, range and solidity in equal measures

Over the course of my 24-hour test of the $4,995 Feull Flluid-1S electric bicycle, I couldn’t help but consider that there are probably plenty of diehard anti-car fanatics who commute on a somewhat regular basis on their bicycles who think adding a bit of an electric boost may increase the number of days they leave their gas guzzlers at home. I am decidedly not that person. But there are also less-than-hardcore bicycling enthusiasts who love the freedom of two wheels and think a sizable battery pack may get them to more places to discover than if they were using nothing but the power of their aging legs. That group right there, smack dab in the middle — that’s me.

As I threw a leg over the Flluid (yes, the double L really is part of its official name), I was immediately impressed by how solid the bike felt. There is absolutely zero chintziness to be found; the frame is resolutely solid, the double battery packs click right into place on the top and down tubes, the massive bottom bracket area that houses the 500-watt mid-drive motor doesn’t creak or bend regardless of how hard you stand on the pedals, and the head tube and Suntour XCR34 suspension fork with 120 millimeters of travel feel equally as durable. All the components seem likely to stand the test of time and thousands of miles.

As you can see from our image gallery, there is no rear suspension to speak of, other than two shock-absorbing seatpost options, depending on rider weight. Fortunately, that little bit of give does keep the glutes a bit more comfortable, as do the thick and grippy 2.25-inch Pirelli tires mounted on 27.5-inch wheels. That said, well-heeled ebike buyers do have a few full-suspension models to choose from if they are looking for a cushier ride, including options from well-known brands like Giant, Specialized and Trek.

Riding the Fuell Flluid at speed reinforces the feeling of solidity. Riders can choose how much electric assist they want the bike’s motor to give, but will have to pedal no matter what since there’s no separate throttle. I immediately set the bike to its highest assist level of five using the handlebar-mounted 3.2-inch color LCD screen and scooted right up to about 20 miles per hour on the neighborhood streets around my home. I wish I could have recorded the looks on drivers' faces when they saw how quickly I pedaled the Flluid up to speed, aided of course by the magic of electrons. Maintaining that rapid pace was fairly easy, though relying on the maximum amount of assist will cause the battery to drain more quickly than you might expect. I was able to surpass the 28-mph top rated speed of the Flluid-1S, but only with some seriously heavy pedaling.

Kept to a more realistic pace, I think it’s reasonable to conclude that the Flluid’s dual 500-Wh battery packs (for a total of 1,008 watt hours) could indeed provide up to the 125 miles that Fuell claims. That’s assuming, of course, that the rider is willing to expend a good amount of energy themselves. Kept at its maximum output mode at somewhere near its maximum speed and with minimal assistance from my own legs, I was able to drain one of the two packs in about 20 miles. Consider around 40 miles from both fully charged packs a worst-case scenario if you’re considering riding long distances without breaking a sweat. For most people in the real world, somewhere between those 40- and 125-mile extremes is likely.

The Flluid features a geared Shimano Alfine rear hub with several ratios from which to choose, which means there’s no low-hanging derailleur to worry about. Couple that with five levels of electric assist and there are plenty of choices for the rider to make, each requiring varying levels of pedaling assist. Braking duties are ably handled by Tektro HD-E 350 brakes with 180-mm disks front and rear. It’s good that these brakes offer strong stopping power, considering the Fuell’s 79-pound heft, plus rider of course.

There’s an integrated kickstand/center stand attached to the big bottom bracket, and it’s one of the well-engineered items that make the Flluid feel like it’s worth its asking price. Other nice bits include the low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt in lieu of a chain and standard rear wheel lock. Additional anti-theft security is provided by the screen’s PIN code and an optional embedded GPS tracking device.

The Fuell Flluid comes in either Medium or Large sizes and in several colors, although availability is subject to change (at the time of this writing, one silver and one gray shade were showing on the company website). If you’re in the market for an electric bicycle that prioritizes long range and a solid build, the Flluid is certainly worth a look.