Chevy Silverado SS: When high-powered trucks used to duke it out on the street

Chevrolet is sitting on the sidelines while Ford and Ram duke it out in the high-performance desert pickup arena. It wasn't always that way: in the early 2000s, the muscle truck war was being fought on the pavement, and Chevrolet threw its hat in the ring with the Silverado SS. One remarkably clean example is currently listed on Cars & Bids.

Launched for the 2003 model year, the hot-rodded Silverado lived up to the revered SS nameplate with a 6.0-liter V8 that made 345 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. It was bolted to a four-speed automatic transmission and it initially spun the four wheels, though rear-wheel drive was added later in the production run to lower the truck's price. Keep in mind this was in the early 2000s, when a Ferrari 360 Modena put 395 horses under your right foot, so 345 was a seriously impressive number. Suspension modifications were part of the package as well.

Seriously impressive wasn't enough, so this particular SS was fitted with a Magna Charger supercharger kit by the dealer that sold it new. There's no dyno sheet available, though it's reasonable to assume the blower ups both horsepower and torque. Stepping out of the engine bay, the modifications made to the truck also include 20-inch wheels (which were reportedly dealer fitted as well) and a newer Pioneer touchscreen that replaces the factory-fitted head unit.

Extensive modifications and careless owners dented the Silverado SS population in the 2010s; this one has fared reasonably well. Finished in Arrival Blue, it was a one-owner truck until the selling dealer purchased it earlier in 2021. It has only covered approximately 62,400 miles, and it's accompanied by a stack of service records that details a transmission overhaul and extensive brake work, among other expensive repairs performed recently.

If you want it, maybe to park next to your Silverado 454 SS, head over to Cars & Bids and place a bid. The auction closes August 11. If you'd rather drive something more modern, tuner Yenko unveiled a supercharged, 710-horsepower Silverado earlier in 2021. It's a factory-backed build so it's available through participating Chevrolet dealers, but production is limited to 50 units for 2021.