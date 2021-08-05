Acura announces NSX GT3 Evo22 race car will live on

The Acura NSX may be winding down production in 2022, but it still has some life left on the track. Today, Acura announced that it will introduce a new version of its NSX GT3 race car. It features a slew of improvements that should make the platform more competitive.

Called the NSX GT3 Evo22, it builds upon the existing NSX GT3 a car that has won multiple championships in IMSA, SRO and Japan's SuperGT. The Evo22 gets improved intercoolers for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo shared with the road car, allowing it to perform consistently in a wider range of conditions and locations. Underneath, the suspension earns some tweaks in revised spring rates and geometry adjustments.

To improve the car for endurance racing, the Evo22 reduces pit time with larger fluid tanks, while a revised wheel system allows for quicker tire changes. An FIA-mandated rain light illuminates the rear. Acura will also offer several air conditioning and headlight options.

As with the outgoing NSX GT3, the Evo22 eschews the road car's hybrid and all-wheel-drive systems. Instead, it employs an XTRAC semi-automatic six-speed sequential transmission to send power to the rear wheels. Both the race and road car, however, share the same specs for the engine block, heads, valvetrain, crankshaft, pistons, and dry-sump lubrication system. The motors and chassis are both built at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, while final assembly for the GT3 takes place in Milan, Italy.

While European GT3s are supported from Italy, Honda Performance Division in Southern California will support North American teams. The NSX GT3 is the defending IMSA GTD and SRO GT Manufacturers’ Champion, and has achieved 25 IMSA and SRO class wins since its North American introduction in 2017.

Interestingly, Acura says the the NSX GT3 is homologated globally through 2024. So, while new road cars won't be produced after next year, you'll still see them representing the "A" calipers at the track beyond that.