Jeep announces its first EV will make its debut in early 2023

Jeep and Dodge are putting a much bigger focus on electrification now that they're part of the Stellantis group. Jeep plans to release its first series-produced electric vehicle in 2023, and Dodge said its first plug-in hybrid will land in 2022.

Both models appeared on a product roadmap that Stellantis distributed to investors this month. It focuses on electrified vehicles, so it doesn't list the upcoming non-electrified launches, and it sheds light on what the future has in store for all of the carmaker's brands. Specific details like the type of car planned weren't publicly released, so there's no official word on what Jeep's first EV will look like, but our crystal ball reveals two likely possibilities.

One is a production version of the Magneto concept (pictured) introduced earlier in 2021. It's essentially a current-generation Wrangler powered by an electric motor that spins the four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. It's futuristic but not unrealistic, so we wouldn't be surprised to see it reach showrooms in the coming years. However, another possibility is that Jeep could build a smaller, likely car-derived EV to sell on the European market, where emissions norms are extraordinary strict and the fines for exceeding them are immense. If that's the case, the model would likely borrow parts from the Stellantis parts bin.

Similarly, we don't know what Dodge will put a plug-in hybrid powertrain in, but we have some guesses. Its range currently consists of the Challenger, the Charger, and the Durango. Of the three, the Durango is the most likely to go hybrid, and the slide could be referring to the next-generation model, which shouldn't be too far out. We're also not discounting the possibility that the first Dodge plug-in hybrid will be a new addition to the portfolio.

Dodge's first EV doesn't appear on the roadmap because it's not due out until 2024 at the earliest. And, while it looks like Chrysler and Lancia have nothing in store, keep in mind this table only outlines electrified cars. Neither brand is in great shape, but Stellantis executives have pledged to give them both a chance to prove their worth. Chrysler notably previewed an enigmatic electric crossover in July 2021 that looks ready for production.

It's also interesting to note a product plan is just that: a plan. Plans change with little or no notice, even in the automotive industry, where planning far ahead is key. Remember, we were promised new versions of Alfa Romeo's 8C and GTV in June 2018, and both models had been quietly euthanized by November 2019.

