Refreshed 2022 Tiguan priced at $27,190, a $750 increase

When Volkswagen introduced the refreshed U.S. spec Tiguan in May, we thought the tweaked and upgraded version of the compact crossover would begin around the price of the current model. We were right, but turns out the 2022 Tiguan range drops a trim, gets escalating price hikes starting with the base model, then a huge discount on the top-dog SEL Premier R-Line trim. The entry-level 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan S currently retails for $26,440 after the $1,195 destination fee, the 2022 Tiguan S will cost $27,190, a $750 bump. The S model gets the looks and new wheel choices but omits a few of the new tech goodies that come standard starting with the next trim in the lineup, the SE. The 2022 Tiguan SE will open the bidding at $30,690, a $2,100 increase over the 2021 model.

The plain SEL drops out for next year, leaving four trims. The entire 2022 Tiguan range and prices, with differences in parentheses compared to this year:

Tiguan S: $27,190 ($750)

Tiguan SE: $30,690 ($2,100)

Tiguan SE R-Line Black: $33,490 ($2,895)

Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line: $37,790 ($2,500 less than 2021)

The extra money's spent on an eight-inch digital cockpit standard on all trims, a 10-inch screen boasting greater customization available as an option, plus VW's Car-Net with Wi-Fi. The base S sticks with VW's MIB2 infotainment software and a 6.5-inch touchscreen. Every other trim moves up to the MIB3 software that powers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless charging pad. These trims also receive haptic buttons for climate control in the center console and a power tailgate. The R-Line models add a leather-wrapped steering wheel and haptic controls on the wheel spokes. The IQ.DRIVE assistance features get thrown in for all but the S, too, including safety systems such as automatic emergency braking w/pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go functionality), lane-keeping assist and VW’s Emergency Assist. There’s a third level of driver assistance technologies that can be added including auto high beams, an automatic parking assistant and road sign recognition software.

VW's changed the seating arrangements, too. For next year, we're told the third row of seating "is standard on front-wheel-drive models; all-wheel-drive models only come with two rows." This is important because only the first three trims offer front-wheel drive. The SEL comes in AWD only. The front seats on all trims get heating standard. The engine remains the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, revised for improved drivability from its 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, shifting through the familiar eight-speed automatic. New colors for 2022 include Kings Red Metallic and Oryx White. There’s also a new interior option called Noisette (the French word for hazelnut) for the SEL R-Line. The 2022 Tiguan arrives at dealers in Q3 this year.

