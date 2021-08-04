BMW M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible back for 2022 model year with giant price cuts

Relatively few folks plunked down the cash for BMW’s M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible in the models’ 2020 launch year. In fact, BMW overestimated demand by a wide enough margin that both the Coupe and Convertible versions of the M8 didn’t see a 2021 model year. BMW said it had enough stock of 2020 model year M8s to last, justifying the decision to not make a 2021 version.

However, the hiatus is over, and the M8 Coupe and Convertible are back for the 2022 model year per an official BMW announcement. There’s one big change to note for 2022. Instead of offering both the standard and Competition models, all M8s will be Competition models (even the Gran Coupe) with the 617-horsepower version of BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. That seems righteous, as if you’re going for the flagship BMW car, you probably want the best there is. It also means the 2020 non-Competition models will likely be rather rare to come by in the future, assuming BMW doesn’t switch back to offering the 600-horsepower non-Competition version again.

Pricing for these new 2022 M8 models is out, too. Both the Coupe and Gran Coupe have identical starting prices of $130,995. The Convertible causes this price to rise considerably up to $140,495. All of these prices are far lower than where BMW started in 2020, which is likely a direct result of their low sales. For example, the 2022 M8 Competition Coupe and Convertible models are $16,000 less than their 2020 equivalents. The Gran Coupe is cheaper, too, as it’s $13,000 cheaper than its 2020 equivalent.

Will these deeply discounted prices mean more M8s on the road? We’ll just have to watch sales figures and find out. There are a couple notable packaging/option changes for the 2022 model year M8s that we’ll also point out. The big one is the ability to spec the M carbon bucket seats that debuted in the new M3 and M4 — those will run you $3,800 and hug you very tight. And secondly, Aventurin Red Metallic has been added as a color option for those interested in a purpley-red M8.

