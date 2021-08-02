2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT revealed as a more rugged(ish) midsize SUV

We'd say "rugged is the new black," but then black wheels and trim seem to be an intrinsic part of the increasingly common rugged, off-roadish trim packages spreading like wildfire through the SUV world. Apparently buyers want their SUVs to actually look like SUVs rather than tall hatchbacks or minivans. Hmm, go figure.

The latest is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT, an appearance package that machos up Hyundai's midsize SUV that was given a mid-cycle restyle last year. It effectively starts off as an SEL trim level with the Convenience package, and true to off-roadish appearance package form, can be had with front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive. It is not available as a hybrid. The rugged appearance upgrades include black lower bumper moldings and dark silver faux skid plates front and back; XRT-exclusive door lower door moldings, side steps and 18-inch black wheels; a matte-black grille; and mirror covers, roof rails and raised cross rails in ... you guessed it, black.

Unlike the Kia Sorento X-Line package, there are no mechanical upgrades like extra ground clearance or a locking center diff to seal the rugged deal. This is purely for appearance. Pricing starts at $33,485 for a front-wheel-drive XRT and $35,185 for an all-wheel-drive one. Those prices do not include the destination charge as Hyundai did not specify it.

