Microsoft shows off upcoming 'Forza Horizon 5' biomes | Gaming roundup

This week in racing game news:

"Forza Horizon 5" will have (at least) 11 unique biomes on its map

Earlier this week we got a closer look at the world of "Forza Horizon 5," due to be released later this year. The upcoming Horizon entry takes place in a digital interpretation of Mexico and will include the following biomes: Canyon, Tropical Coast, Farmland, Arid Hills, Jungle, Living Desert, Rocky Coast, Sand Desert, Swamp, Urban City (Guanajuato), and Volcano. According to Mike Brown, Creative Director of "Forza Horizon" at Playground Games, “We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be the biggest 'Forza Horizon' yet. However, if we wanted to be the biggest, then we felt we also needed to offer the most diversity and contrast as well.” It certainly looks like the team has achieved its goal, the different locales look great. You can check them out for yourself here or pre-order the game right here.

"Forza Motorsport 7" will be permanently removed from digital stores in September

It looks like anyone wanting to digitally buy "Forza Motorsport 7" is going to have to move fast, as it's going to become impossible after September 15. Sadly, the game won't survive until the release of "Forza Motorsport 8," creating a weird gap in time where it will be impossible to legally download any "Forza Motorsport" game. This is undoubtedly a bummer for "Forza Motorsport" fans, but the good news here is that if you've been waiting to pick up "Motorsport 7," you'll now be able to do that at a steep discount, as the standard version of the game will continue to be available for just $9.99 before it's pulled from digital shelves for good. You can of course also pick up used physical copies of the game, too, and it will still have online support, you just won't be able to buy a digital copy of the game.

James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 is now available for purchase in "Rocket League"

From now until August 4th, you'll be able to purchase the iconic 1963 Aston Martin DB5 from the "Rocket League" item shop for 1,100 credits ($11 USD). The car features the Octane hitbox (a player favorite) and comes with the Silver Birch paint finish, unique engine audio, specialized wheels and a "reel life decal." Keep in mind, the car will not be customizable with all item types, and the items included in the bundle can only be used with the DB5. It sounds like this won't be the last 007 collab that "Rocket League" players will be getting this year, as the official announcement of the car ends with the message: "Bond will declassify more of his garage later this year, so stay tuned for more mission briefings!" We're looking forward to seeing what more the two brands have in store. You can check out the announcement video for the DB5 just below.