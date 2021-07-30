Podcast

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo, GMC Yukon XL, Tesla earnings, Maine Mitsubishi Delicas | Autoblog Podcast #689

Plus the Acura TLX Type-S and 'Spend My Money'

Jul 30th 2021 at 11:38AM

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They discuss recently driven cars: the GMC Yukon XL diesel, Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo and Acura TLX Type-S. After that comes recent Tesla news along with cancelled Mitsubishi Delica registrations in the state of Maine. Finally, the editors help a reader spend their money on an affordable crossover.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #689

