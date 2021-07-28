This 2012 Ford Transit Connect channels '70s Ford Cruising Vans

The custom van craze of the 1970s is long gone, but for some, its influence lingers. That's certainly the case for the owner of this 2021 Ford Transit Connect, who had his humble modern van tricked out '70s-style. Specifically, this Transit Connect borrows its multi-hued livery from the 1976–77 Ford Econoline Cruising Van (and the Ford Pinto Cruising Wagon offshoot). And this unique Ford Transit Connect can be yours! It's going under the gavel at the Mecum Orlando sale this weekend.

Beyond the tri-color stripes, this Transit also features a black roof and hood plus the all-important porthole rear window. As the commercial version, this Transit has just two front bucket seats. The open rear area is full lined from floor to ceiling in gray shag carpeting, a must-have custom-van touch.

Seriously, Ford should offer this as a factory option.

As it stands, this Transit Connect features the following factory equipment: a 2.0-liter engine with 136 horsepower, a four-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, power windows, power mirrors, alloy wheels, and a roof rack.

Maybe comedian Jeff Dunham should buy it to go with his Pinto Cruising Wagon and matching Econoline Cruising Van. Check out the restoration of the latter in the video below.