Tom Hanks is selling his Airstream trailer and Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

Two Tom Hanks vehicles are headed to auction at Bonhams during Monterey Car Week this August. The big get is a 1992 Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella travel trailer that Hanks used while shooting movies for decades. The secondary (but also exciting) offer is a 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser that Hanks had specially built for his use.

Starting with the trailer, Hanks had it built to his specifications and equipped for his use in 1993. He’s owned and used it in movies up to 2017. His reason for selling the trailer wasn’t listed in Bonhams’ notes, but there’s no doubt the trailer is showing its age at this point.

"I got it in the days when movies moved slower,” Hanks told Bonhams. “I had spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly décor and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a brand-new Airstream shell with an interior made to my own request.”

The interior of this 35-foot trailer is rather demure for someone of Hanks’ financial standing. It’s 1990s luxury, so it’s not bursting with high-tech gizmos and connected everything. Instead, it’s a step back to a point in history that isn’t all that long ago. The new owner will get to admire Hanks’ autograph on one of the air conditioners to make sure you never forget who owned it before. You’ll also see “clapperboard” stickers on the windows to show you the 18 different locations where Hanks used the trailer.

Bonhams is predicting that this Airstream will sell for $150,0000-$250,000.