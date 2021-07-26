Porsche 911 Turbo S is an homage to the victories of Pedro Rodriguez

When Formula One driver Sergio Perez won the Sakhir Grand Prix near the end of the 2020 season, he became the first Mexican driver to win an F1 race since Pedro Rodriguez won the 1970 Belgian Grand Prix. Rodriguez was known for his prowess in endurance racing as opposed to F1, though, snagging victories and podiums throughout the 1960s for Ferrari, and taking top spot at the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans with co-driver Julien Bianchi in a Ford GT40. He also earned the name "Cat's Eyes" for his superlative skills at night and in the wet. By 1969 he was doing the same great work in Porsche's new 917, helping the Stuttgart maker win the World Championship of Makes in 1970 and 1971. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his death, in a Ferrari 512 on July 11, 1971, while racing in the Norisring 200-mile race. Porsche Latin America has commemorated the driver 50 years later with a special Porsche 911 Turbo S "One of a Kind." (translated)

Developed with the help of Rodriguez's family, the 640-hp coupe is done up in the Gulf-Wyer colors of the 917K the Mexican driver put in victory lane eight times in 1970 and 1971. Roundels sport the same number 2 borne by one of those 917Ks, and the underside of the rear wing carries the names of all the races Rodriguez won for Porsche. The blue and orange theme continues inside, with deep blue leather and Alcantara contrasted with orange piping, and the illuminated carbon fiber sill inserts flashing Rodriguez's name and signature in blue and a 917K silhouette in the colors of the Mexican flag.

The automaker's been coy about the extent of the details inside the car, only saying that a future owner will still be finding treats three weeks after sitting in the driver's seat for the first time. If there is justice in the world, the car will come with a Mexican flag and a cassette recording of the Mexican national anthem. When Rodriguez won the 1967 South African Grand Prix, not only did no one expect him to win, race officials didn't have a copy of the Mexican national anthem to play, so they played the Mexican Hat Dance and are said to have raised the flag of an African country. From then on, Rodriguez carried a copy of his country's anthem in his jacket pocket, and a flag.

For anyone keen at the chance to buy, we stress the singular of "future owner," seeing that the "One of a Kind" is just that. The one and only example will be auctioned later this year, with proceeds given to Mexican charities. Bidding will start at 5 million pesos, or just over $249,000 U.S. at the moment. For the rest of us, there's the animation-heavy video Porsche made celebrating the driver, which is so cool that if it were a trailer for a Netflix show, we'd be sitting down to binge it right now: