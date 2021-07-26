2022 Buick Enclave reportedly getting Black Accent package

Buick's updated Enclave crossover will go on sale later in 2021 with a revised design and a longer list of standard features. When it lands, it will reportedly be offered with a dealer-installed blacked-out appearance package.

Enthusiast website GM Authority learned the optional Black Accent package will consist of black mesh inserts in the grille and black trim on the hatch; these bits are bright in the standard 2022 Enclave (pictured). They'll be installed by the selling dealer, meaning the Enclave won't leave the factory with the Black Accent package, and the bundle has been assigned Regular Production Option (RPO) code PDM; every General Motors option gets an RPO code.

Not all trim levels will be eligible to receive the Black Accent package. It'll be available on the Premium and Essence trim, according to the same source, but it will not be compatible with the range-topping Avenir trim. Additionally, buyers won't be able to tick the Black Accent box if they've also selected the Essence trim's Sport Touring Edition package or the Luxury Package that can be fitted to the Premium and Essence trim levels.

Pricing information isn't available yet, though the package will reportedly not be available at launch. Buick hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't announced plans to make a Black Accent package available on the Enclave. If the rumor is accurate, more information and official photos will be released in the coming months.

Related video: