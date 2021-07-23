The 24 Hours of Lemons is an endurance racing series for cars bought and prepped for racing for $500 or less. A Lemons race weekend consists of a tech inspection and track testing on Friday, and a two-day-long endurance race on Saturday and Sunday. There are breaks for sleeping, eating and Band-aid application every night.

We visited the Thunderbolt Raceway in Millville, New Jersey, in June to check out the race and chat with some of the competitors. Ride along with the cars of the 24 hours of Lemons and explore them in 3D.

How can you compete in Lemons? All you need is an inspection-passing car that costs $500 or less. Here's a behind-the-scenes look from race day, in 360 degrees. Use the directional pad on the left or your mouse to change viewpoint in the videos.

Why do people compete in Lemons? For the love of the race. Hear from some racers in this 360-degree video interview.

Take a closer 360-degree view of some Lemons-worthy racecars. Zoom in for more details.