2022 Subaru BRZ pricing is out, and it's still plenty affordable

The 2022 Subaru BRZ looks like it’s going to be a big upgrade in many ways over the outgoing model, but its original ethos of being an affordable enthusiast car isn’t going anywhere. Subaru announced pricing today, and it’s good news for anybody worried the more powerful 2.4-liter engine and bevy of new tech and features would lead to significant price increases.

A base BRZ Premium with the six-speed manual transmission will head out the door for $28,955, including the destination charge. Due to some trim maneuvering on Subaru’s part — only the top-tier Limited was available for last generation’s 2020 model year — that makes the cheapest 2022 car slightly cheaper than the base 2020 BRZ by $790.

The new 2022 Limited trim causes the price to jump up to $31,455, a $2,500 jump. That change gets you 18-inch matte gray wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, adaptive headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist and Subaru’s Starlink safety and security services. If we compare the 2020 Limited to the 2022 Limited (there was no 2021), the new BRZ is $1,710 more expensive. It’s not nothing, but it’s a relatively small price to pay for all the enhancements over the previous generation.

Subaru is continuing to offer the option of an automatic transmission in the BRZ for 2022. If you choose to spec the six-speed auto, it’ll raise the bar of entry by $1,600 for the Premium trim, or $1,800 for the Limited. Why more for the Limited? The automatic Limited also adds reverse automatic braking and Subaru’s suite of Eyesight driver assistance technologies. All added up, the Limited auto is the most expensive BRZ at $33,255. Just like the current model, though, we suspect Subaru will offer a long list of accessories and dealer-installed extras if you want to go above what the packages get you.

VW just revealed that a base Mk 8 GTI will run you $30,540, and you can pick up a base MX-5 for just $27,825. Toyota hasn’t revealed GR 86 pricing yet, but we can expect it to come soon now that Subaru has shown its hand. Have fun deciding.

The 2022 BRZ is currently scheduled to hit dealers this fall, so the wait is nearly up.

Related video: