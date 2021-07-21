Ford fills Bronco Off-Roadeo program's New England void with New Hampshire site

Ford's new Bronco Off-Roadeo program has found a home in New England. Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire, will play host to the new customer experience center slated to open in August. Gunstock Mountain Resort will join Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah and Mt. Potosi near Las Vegas when they open Aug. 16. The launch location at Grey Wolf Ranch in Horseshoe Bay, Texas (near Austin), opened at the end of June.

"With stunning views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the Belknap Mountains, this location at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire features a purpose-built ORX training course that traverses alpine ridges, dense woodlands, and rocky countryside. The off-road trails are uniquely carved through the gorgeous mountain-side, with a combination of higher-speed two tracks and rock-filled, steep climbs surely to get your adrenaline going," Ford's announcement said.

The New Hampshire location solves a problem that crept up earlier this year when Ford's original choice — in South Pomfret, Vermont — was forced to pull out of the program. The Vermont location was to be on the site of the Suicide Six ski resort (part of the Woodstock Inn and Resort) and operate during the off-season, but residents were concerned that the Off-Roadeo could cause traffic problems and that visitors might spill over onto local trails used by equestrians and foot traffic.

The Off-Roadeo program is open to owners and order holders of the Bronco Sport Badlands or any full-fledged Bronco model and included in the purchase price of each. Each location has been prepared to showcase the off-road capabilities of Ford's Bronco-branded SUVs. And the best news? Owners don't even have to bring their own trucks; they get to experience off-roading in a loaner vehicle provided on-site by Ford.

Related Video: