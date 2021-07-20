Mobileye tests fleet of self-driving cars in NYC, including Manhattan

Intel Corp unit Mobileye on Tuesday said it was testing self-driving vehicles in New York City, including the bustling Manhattan borough, in an effort to prove its technology can handle jaywalkers, construction zones and even horse carriages.

Mobileye Chief Executive Amnon Shashua said at a news briefing the company has begun testing camera-only vehicles in the city in the past weeks, calling the driving environment "very challenging."

"It's really a huge headache to test here in New York City," Shashua said, listing a range of driving challenges in the Big Apple, including light pollution at night, aggressive driving, double-parked cars and pedestrians ignoring traffic rules.

Shashua said the ability to navigate NYC streets was a crucial step towards commercializing autonomous vehicles that can handle a range of driving environments.