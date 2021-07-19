Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

July is here and with it comes summer, heat waves, barbecues and road trips. While the latter might leave you thinking about the 2,000-mile road trip you took with your 5 siblings in the back of your family station wagon, there are some of us who think of two wheels and not a lot of baggage. That's where this sweepstakes from Omaze comes in.

Win a 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and $10,000 - Enter at Omaze

This $42,000 bike can accommodate up to two riders and features a 117-cubic-inch V-twin Milwaukee-Eight mated to a six-speed manual. According to Omaze, additional features include "distinctive dual LED-headlights; full-color TFT Information display with voice recognition; SiriusXM; Bluetooth; 4-speaker 100-watt Rockford Fosgate stereo system; Knockout wheels; Reflex Defensive Rider System including anti-lock brakes, traction control, tire pressure monitoring, and hill-hold features; cruise control and heated handgrips; hard-shell saddlebags; dual bending valve front suspension and emulsion rear suspension with hand-adjustable pre-load," and if none of that is your bag, you can drive off with near $39k in cash instead and buy the bike of your dreams.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." Paying $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. According to Omaze, "St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer. Its mission is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. Your donation can support their groundbreaking research and cutting-edge work combating pediatric cancer, all while making sure families never receive a bill from St. Jude because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

If you want this bike – and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t? – enter here. The deadline to enter is July 22, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

