Here's the top car news and reviews you might have missed this week

Traditionally, the Chicago Auto Show is the least significant of the four premier American auto shows — even if it's the largest by floor space. It also traditionally happens in February and they've already wrapped up setting up the show by the time journalists show up, but neither of those things was the case in 2021. Our two editors on the ground in Chicago dodged forklifts between press conferences and were unable to wander around the show floor to look at new cars — basically, the best part of covering the Chicago show. Still, there was a typical amount of news to come out of Chicago this week.

Here are some of those highlights plus the other top car news and reviews you might have missed this week.

We Obsessively Covered the Chicago Auto Show ... and it was weird

Editors Joel Stocksdale and Zac Palmer explain why this year's show was so different and point out some of the highlights that managed to shine through.

Here's how Ford got F-150 Lightning pricing so close to the gasoline truck

The single most shocking thing about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning when it was revealed were the prices — they're surprisingly close to their gas-powered equivalents. We asked Ford's general manager for battery electric vehicles how they managed to do that.

Revised Jeep Compass revealed with a massively improved interior

By Jeep standards, the current Compass interior wasn't actually that bad. Still, the revised 2022 version unveiled in Chicago represents a stunning improvement.

Hyundai Elantra N debuts with outlandish details, available manual transmission

There are regrettably few sport compact cars remaining these days, so it's worth celebrating when a new one shows up: the 276-horsepower and very pointy Hyundai Elantra N. If the specs and past N models are any indication, it should be the real deal. Look out new GTI and next-generation Civic Si.

2022 Porsche GT3 Touring First Drive Review

It wasn't all about the auto show this week. We also got our first drive of the GT3 Touring, which is mechanically identical to the regular GT3 but ditches the swan-neck wing and changes a few other visual cues to create a subtler look.

2022 Chevy Colorado gains a new Trail Boss trim level

The Colorado already has two off-road-oriented versions — the Z71 and ZR2 — but we suppose you can never have enough these days. Basically, it builds upon the Z71 with a lift and other equipment, bridging the gap to the still-mighty ZR2.

Ford discontinues F-150's Power Stroke diesel engine option

Perhaps it shouldn't be that surprising given Ford's strong push into electrification with the upcoming Lightning and already-existing F-150 Hybrid.

GM tells 50,000 Chevy Bolt owners to park their cars outside after two car fires

It covers cars from model years 2017-2019 that were part of a group that was already recalled.

And finally ...

Truck crash on Georgia interstate shoves bridge 6 feet out of place

Wonder if they could fix it just by slamming another truck into it from the opposite direction?