2021 Chicago Auto Show special | Autoblog Podcast #687

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. This week was a 2021 Chicago Auto Show special, so the trio kick things off by discussing all the big reveals at the show. There were only a few this year, with the big two being the 2022 Jeep Compass and U.S.-spec 2022 VW GTI and Golf R. After that, they get into the feel of the show, which was unlike any other auto show we've ever been to. You can read a written account here, but we go even more in-depth in the podcast, discussing some of the important cars on display and what the atmosphere of the show was like. Finally, instead of Spend My Money this week, we debate which pizza is the best: Chicago style, Detroit style or New York style — we ate a lot of pizza in Chicago.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #687

Rundown

