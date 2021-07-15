Britain's Everrati and America's Superformance are teaming up to build all-electric continuation models of the iconic GT40 race car. Everrati, which has developed electric overhauls for the Porsche 911 (964), Land Rover Series IIA and Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda, will take the lead on the powertrain, with Superformance supplying the body.

Superformance's licensed replicas may conjure images of America challenging the best from Italy at Le Mans, but that was a trans-Atlantic effort as well; the body for the original was built in Coventry. The roles may be reversed, but the pairing is as old as the idea of dethroning Enzo Ferrari.

"The Everrati and Superformance partnership will allow enthusiasts to drive an electric-powered GT40, with development of this first model already underway," the two said in their announcement. "A prototype chassis has been built and is being comprehensively adapted from ICE power to advanced electric propulsion at Everrati’s UK development centre in Upper Heyford, a former U.S. air base in the English Cotswolds."

Neither provided any details regarding the GT40's potential powertrain or its ultimate performance, but Superformance has pretty much always left such things up to the end customer, letting them choose from existing vintage and modern powertrains for its licensed replicas. There likely won't be as many options for the electric GT40, but we sincerely doubt it will be a one-size-fits-all setup. Stay tuned.

